The Braves and Cubs have emerged as potential suitors for right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek. Stanek, a 33-year-old veteran, had a challenging 2024 campaign, splitting time between the Mariners and Mets. He posted a 4.88 ERA over 55 1/3 innings, a significant dip compared to his peak years with the Houston Astros. Despite the rough season, his 27.8% strikeout rate offers a glimpse of the upside teams could find with the hard-throwing righty.

Stanek’s performance over the past four seasons reveals an intriguing trend. While he excelled during his first two years with Houston (2021-22), recording a 2.41 ERA and 3.62 FIP, his numbers regressed significantly in 2023 and 2024. His ERA climbed to 4.50, with a corresponding FIP of 4.36, indicating a decline in effectiveness. Notably, his strikeout rate hasn’t dropped drastically—falling slightly from 28.2% to 26%—and his improved walk rate (down from 13.2% to 10.1%) has been a positive development.

The source of Stanek’s struggles lies in his batted ball profile. Over the past two seasons, his barrel rate has increased to 8.4%, and he has allowed fly balls at a much higher clip (51.6% compared to 43.5% in 2021-22). Additionally, the percentage of his fly balls that have turned into home runs has jumped from 7.8% to 10.9%, resulting in a dramatic increase in home runs allowed. Despite these issues, Stanek still features a blazing fastball averaging 97.9 mph, and his 3.56 SIERA in 2024—his best since 2018—indicates there’s potential for a rebound.

Ryne Stanek remains a hot target for the Cubs, Braves

The Cubs’ interest in Stanek aligns with their strategy of targeting bullpen reclamation projects. They’ve seen success with pitchers like Julian Merryweather and Mark Leiter Jr., and Stanek’s velocity and prior track record could make him a low-risk, high-reward addition. While not as impactful as other relievers Chicago has pursued this offseason, such as Tanner Scott or Ryan Pressly, Stanek could still provide depth at an affordable cost.

The Braves, meanwhile, have a strong bullpen core but face gaps due to Joe Jimenez’s injury. With Raisel Iglesias, Pierce Johnson, and Aaron Bummer already in place, Atlanta could benefit from adding another experienced arm. Stanek’s affordability might appeal to the Braves, especially as they balance bullpen needs with potential rotation upgrades following the departures of Max Fried and Charlie Morton.

Ultimately, both the Braves and Cubs appear to be considering Stanek as a cost-effective option with the potential for a bounce-back season. While his recent performance has been uneven, his high strikeout rates and elite velocity offer reasons for optimism as teams look to solidify their bullpens for 2025.