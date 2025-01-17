The New York Mets took another significant step in reshaping their roster, agreeing to a two-year, $22 million deal with left-handed reliever A.J. Minter. The deal, which includes an opt-out after the first year, adds a critical piece to the Mets' bullpen while signaling a shift in their free agency strategy.

“A.J. Minter's addition to the Mets bullpen likely means they won't further pursue Tanner Scott, I am hearing. Team officials recently met with Scott, who is considered the top reliever on the free agent market.” via Mike Puma of The New York Post on X, formerly Twitter.

Minter’s signing addresses a glaring need for left-handed relief, a void that had plagued the Mets after a string of departures and injuries in 2024. The team lost key bullpen arms, including Brooks Raley, Adam Ottavino, and Ryne Stanek, to free agency. Additionally, injuries to southpaws like Raley (Tommy John surgery) and the trades of Jake Diekman and Josh Walker left the bullpen without reliable left-handed options.

Mets ink AJ Minter as they shift away from Pete Alonso

Despite concerns about Minter’s health—stemming from hip inflammation that required surgery in August—his market remained strong due to his consistent performance. Over the past five seasons, Minter has been one of the most reliable relievers in baseball, with a 2.85 ERA and a 30.1% strikeout rate across 267 appearances. Even while dealing with hip issues in 2024, he posted a 2.62 ERA with 34 1/3 innings pitched, demonstrating his resilience.

While the Mets were linked to other left-handed options, such as Tanner Scott and Tim Hill, Minter’s signing likely ends those pursuits. Adding the former Braves closer gives the Mets a proven, versatile arm to handle high-leverage situations. Minter also brings playoff experience, a crucial factor for a team looking to remain competitive post-Pete Alonso.

This signing continues the Mets’ strategy of diversifying their roster spending after moving away from Alonso. The club recently re-signed Jesse Winker and has emphasized spreading funds to bolster different areas rather than locking into one marquee player.

Financially, the Mets’ payroll now sits at $297 million, approaching the highest luxury tax threshold of $301 million. As a third-time luxury tax payer, the Mets face substantial penalties, yet owner Steve Cohen has shown little concern for such limitations. Minter’s deal reflects the team’s willingness to invest aggressively to improve, even under the constraints of the competitive balance tax.

With Minter solidifying the bullpen, the Mets appear poised to continue tweaking their roster. While Tanner Scott’s addition now seems unlikely, further moves could still strengthen their pitching staff and position the Mets as contenders in a competitive NL East.