The Chicago Cubs are actively seeking bullpen reinforcements after failing to pursue top free-agent relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates. Both players are reportedly headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving the Cubs to pivot and reevaluate their strategy as they aim to bolster their relief corps before the start of spring training.

The Cubs had been aggressive in targeting high-profile arms this offseason. Scott signed a lucrative four-year, $72 million deal with the Dodgers, showcasing the competitive market for elite bullpen talent. Yates, the other Cubs target, is also expected to join the reigning World Series champions, narrowing the Cubs' options.

Despite the setbacks, the Cubs remain determined to add at least one more impact arm. According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Chicago’s front office, led by Jed Hoyer, has considered various options, including free agents and potential trade targets.

Cubs looking for viable bullpen options after missing out on Tanner Scott

The list of free agents under consideration includes Kenley Jansen, David Robertson, Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek, and Brooks Raley. Each player brings unique qualities to the table, from Jansen and Robertson’s extensive experience and postseason pedigree to Maton and Stanek's upside and versatility.

Brooks Raley, drafted by the Cubs in 2009, presents an intriguing option. However, he will likely only be available later in the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. One particularly notable name on the Cubs’ radar is Houston Astros reliever Ryan Pressly. Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that the Cubs are among several teams showing interest in the two-time All-Star, which is actively shopped by the Astros.

Pressly, 36, has a proven track record, including a 2.78 ERA across 47 postseason appearances and a World Series title. While his recent seasons have seen him transition from closer to setup man, he remains a valuable asset. The Astros, mindful of staying below the $241 million luxury-tax threshold, may look to offload Pressly’s $14 million salary as they adjust their roster following the Kyle Tucker trade.

For the Cubs, Pressly’s experience and one-year contract could make him an ideal fit. As their bullpen currently lacks a clear closer, Pressly would have the opportunity to assume that role. A strong season with the Cubs could also pave the way for a potential extension, should both parties find mutual interest.

As free-agent options dwindle, the Cubs are likely to intensify their trade discussions. Adding a proven arm like Pressly would not only address an immediate need but also signal the team’s intent to compete in the NL Central. For a Cubs team eager to return to postseason contention, securing a reliable bullpen arm could be the final piece of the puzzle.