There were a lot of disappointing teams across the MLB in the 2023 campaign, but the St. Louis Cardinals will surely come in towards the top of that group. The Cardinals, who won the National League Central in 2022, were expected to win their division again this season, but instead, ended up finishing in last with a 71-91 record. From the get go, this season was a disaster for St. Louis.

The Cardinals knew for a while they weren't going to make the playoffs this year, which resulted in them operating as sellers at the trade deadline. One guy they ended up moving on from was starter Jordan Montgomery, who they sent to the Texas Rangers at the deadline. Even though they only dealt Montgomery a few months ago, there's a chance St. Louis could reunite with him in free agency this offseason according to a recent report.

“Mozeliak said he did not want to ‘close the door' for a reunion with lefty Jordan Montgomery, a former Cardinal and future free agent who pitched seven scoreless innings as Texas' Game 1 winner this past week.” – Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Montgomery had another strong season while splitting his time with the Cardinals and Rangers (10-11, 3.20 ERA, 166 K, 1.19 WHIP), and he could certainly help bolster a starting rotation that became even weaker than they already were once they moved on from him. Montgomery is obviously focused on helping the Rangers in their upcoming ALDS series against the Baltimore Orioles, but he could have a big decision to make about a potential reunion with the Cardinals once he officially hits free agency.