By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The New York Yankees won the biggest free agent battle against the San Francisco Giants, securing Aaron Judge. Now they go for round two as the two top teams square off for Giants free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees are gearing up to make their big-money offer for Rodon and are “optimistic” they can get the job done to get him in pinstripes next season.

“The Yankees are preparing to make an offer to Rodon, their top remaining target, and seem hopeful, or perhaps even optimistic, which shouldn’t come as a surprise the way this winter has gone. The Yankees beat out the Giants (who also are pursuing Rodon) for their own superstar Aaron Judge, and the Mets kept Brandon Nimmo, also preventing him from going to San Francisco.?

The chase for the All-Star pitcher also serves as a show of commitment for the Yankees after promising Aaron Judge that improvements are coming to the roster next season.

Carlos Rodon would certainly be a huge boost to the Yankees’ rotation if he can keep up his stellar form over the past two seasons. He finished in the top six for Cy Young voting in both campaigns while maintaining an ERA well below 3.00 for his combined 55 games throughout that span.

The Yankees certainly need to bring in some free agent reinforcements after a disappointing exit last season. They secured Aaron Judge for the long haul. Now it’s about surrounding him with the right pieces to finally end New York’s World Series drought.