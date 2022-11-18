Published November 18, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Cody Bellinger’s future with the Los Angeles Dodgers could be decided today, per Jon Morosi.

“While I’m told the #Dodgers have not made a final decision on Cody Bellinger’s future, the chances are better than 50/50 that he will be removed from the roster via trade or non-tender by 8 pm ET today,” Morosi wrote on Twitter.

The end for Bellinger in LA could come ahead of the non-tender deadline. It is a development that would have seemed unfathomable just a few years ago.

Cody Bellinger won the NL MVP award in 2019 after slashing .305/.406/.629 with a 1.035 OPS and 47 home runs. His numbers dropped off a bit in 2020, but most people chalked that up to the shortened campaign. However, he suffered a shoulder injury after celebrating a home run in the playoffs which many people around the league believe has factored into his previous struggles.

Bellinger hit .165 with 10 home runs in 2021, and followed that up by hitting .210 with 19 home runs in 2022. He did not post an OPS above .654 in either of those 2 seasons.

Cody Bellinger’s struggles have placed the Dodgers in a difficult position

The Dodgers value Cody Bellinger’s impressive outfield defense. His ability to track down fly balls in deep center field has benefitted the team over the past couple of seasons. But his offensive shortcomings have forced Los Angeles into a difficult position.

The Dodgers would ultimately prefer to keep the 27-year old on the roster, but they also have serious World Series aspirations. As a result, they need players that will benefit the ball club from an offensive perspective. In all reality, this decision for LA comes down to whether they believe he can turn things around at the plate. If not, Cody Bellinger will be removed from the Dodgers roster later today.

We will provide updates as they are made available on this story.