Cody Bellinger's fiancee posted an IG story of Toronto's CN Tower, sparking rumors of the star outfielder joining the Blue Jays.

With Shohei Ohtani off the board, the MLB world's attention now turns to the other big name free agents. It's easy to forget amidst the chaos, but there are plenty of other notable FAs still looking for a new team. One of these stars is resurgent Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger. After missing out on Ohtani, the Toronto Blue Jays seem to have a shot at Bellinger now.

Cody Bellinger's fiancee posted a story on Instagram showcasing Toronto's CN Tower. Does this definitively mean that Bellinger is visiting the Blue Jays? No, absolutely not! However, that's not going to stop the fans from speculating and getting their hopes up.

Cody Bellinger’s fiancée posted this photo from Toronto on her Instagram story pic.twitter.com/21S6Sm1Irh — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 11, 2023

The Blue Jays already missed out on their first target. There were initial rumors that Toronto had a shot at Shohei Ohtani when there were rumors that the star was in the city. However, as we know now, Ohtani is staying in sunny California, and will just change home stadiums with the Dodgers.

After struggling with the Dodgers towards the end of his tenure there, Cody Bellinger found himself on the Chicago Cubs last season. The former MVP outfielder had a resurgent season in Chicago, once again finding the power that made him a formidable hitter in Los Angeles. Now, he might be looking to parlay that winning season into a hefty payday.

The Blue Jays are looking to bounce back after yet another disappointing season. There were able to make it to the playoffs, but they got their proverbial behinds handed to them by the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card round. It's painfully clear that changes need to be made on the team. Will Bellinger be that piece they need to finally get over the hump they keep tripping over year after year?