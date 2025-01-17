MLB Network's The Shredder announced their top-10 list from last season, with Jose Altuve making yet another appearance, and receiving a Hall of Fame endorsement as he continues his Houston Astros career.

“Jose Altuve is a perennial top-10 selection. 11 times on this list. Five times at No. 1. Altuve played 153 games last year, the most for him since 2017. But he did have his lowest slugging percentage in a whole season in 11 years. His defensive metrics have also slipped to below league average. His baserunning, league average. But his bat still plays, even as he enters his age 35 season. Altuve is on a Hall of Fame path. He's already a very good candidate. He is solidly top-10 in adjusted hitting. His WRC+.”

“I think he's a lock for the Hall of Fame. I really do. And in the fact that he's got 27 postseason homers. Only Manny Ramirez has more. I mean, come October, this is a guy you want. As good as those Astros teams have been through that current little run and dynasty that they had, you ask the guys in that dugout who they want at the plate in that big moment. Still now.”

Jose Altuve's contract extension with the Astros

He's still thriving, as Altuve and the Astros agreed on a five-year, $125 million contract extension last February, making him an “Astro for life” heading into his 15th MLB season. The extension will start in the upcoming campaign.

“What makes him great is his aggressive nature, and the way he plays the game. If I was having an honest conversation with him, I think the easiest thing to do is to move him potentially. Don't lead him off. I think that's the biggest thing for me. If he's just going to come out of the castle for the first pitch.. I felt like Yordan Alvarez was walking to the plate in two seconds every time. I almost want him to feel like he's gotta drive the ball out of the park for me a little bit more. Losing the Kyle Tuckers and the Alex Bregmans of the world, I'd like to see him move into more of a power position offensively.”

Altuve is one of the greatest all-around players that the game has ever seen. He just needs to worry about winning and keeping himself healthy at this stage of his long career. The future Hall of Fame induction ceremony is imminent.