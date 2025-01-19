The Los Angeles Dodgers have made another big signing with the addition of Taner Scott. The former Marlins and Padres closer was considered the top relief pitcher on the market. That move is expected to begin a domino effect among relievers. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that Carlos Estevez is gaining interest from the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs.

“Carlos Estévez’s free agent market is intensifying, following the Tanner Scott and A.J. Minter signings in recent days,” Morosi reported. “The Blue Jays and Cubs — both of whom had interest in Scott — are among several teams pursuing Estévez.”

Estevez was traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline. Once he entered the playoff race, he reached another level. In 20 appearances with Philly, he saved six games and posted a 2.57 ERA. That continued in his first few playoff appearances but his season ended on a sour note.

Francisco Lindor's iconic grand slam to finish off the NLDS came off of Estevez. It is something the Blue Jays and Cubs should consider when signing Alvarez to a significant deal. But for the Blue Jays, it may be a necessary addition after a disastrous offseason filled with almost.

Should Carlos Estevez pick the Cubs or Blue Jays?

The Cubs made one of the most impactful trades of the offseason. They picked up Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros to be their premier offensive talent. But the bullpen could use another arm to close down important games and Estevez could be the guy for the job.

But the Blue Jays have been the bridesmaids in free agency for two years now. After missing out on Shohei Ohtani in 2024, they put their names in the hat for Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Roki Sasaki. But none of those players picked Toronto, all headed to National League contenders.

Estevez should pick the Blue Jays because of the gaping hole they have at closer. Chad Green closed games for them last year but an elite closer like Estevez could change things for Toronto. They should also pay up to get a player they are interested in considering their brutal offseason.

The Blue Jays and Cubs could bring in Pete Alonso, who is likely not returning to the Mets. While Toronto has Vladimir Guerrero Jr at first base, they have to plan for a future without him with free agency looming. And the Cubs lost Cody Bellinger, who played first for them at points. When Estevez signs, the other team should go after Alonso.