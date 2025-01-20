The Chicago Cubs were one of the top contenders to sign Tanner Scott but ultimately lost out to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who secured the left-handed reliever with a four-year, $72 million deal, with a $20 million signing bonus and $21 million in deferred payments. That’s some serious cheddar for a reliever, making it one of the biggest deals in MLB history for his position.

However, new details that have emerged show that the deal the Cubs offered, which Tanner rejected, wasn’t small either. The Cubs put a four-year, $66 million offer on the table, according to Jon Morosi. “Heard the Cubs offered Tanner Scott a 4-year contract at $66 million, prior to his agreement with the Dodgers,” Morosi shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Scott struggled early in his career with a 4.73 ERA over five seasons with the Baltimore Orioles but turned things around after a 2022 trade to the Miami Marlins. In 2023, he posted a 2.31 ERA, 2.17 FIP, and a 33.9% strikeout rate. Over the last two seasons, he has posted a 2.04 ERA, saved 34 games, and struck out 188 batters in 150 innings. His powerful fastball-slider duo, featuring a 97 mph fastball and a slider with a 38.8% whiff rate, largely drives his success. While his walk rate was high in 2024, his ability to avoid hard contact helped him keep his ERA at 1.75 and his FIP at 2.92.

Cubs fail to earn Tanner Scott's signature

The Cubs’ need for a proven closer became pretty clear when you look at their current roster, where Porter Hodge’s nine career saves are the highest total. “It’s something we definitely have to address,” Hoyer said at the Cubs Convention. “We’ve talked to dozens of relievers this offseason.” Adding Scott would’ve been a big boost to their bullpen, but the Dodgers’ financial offer was just too much to beat.

The Dodgers, fresh off a World Series win, are putting together one of the strongest bullpens in baseball. Tanner Scott will join the likes of Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, and Alex Vesia, and he’s expected to take on closing duties. Los Angeles has been busy this offseason, also adding Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell, pushing their payroll up to nearly $371 million.

Meanwhile, for the Cubs, the search is still ongoing. They’re keeping an eye on names like Carlos Estévez, Kirby Yates, and Kenley Jansen, plus trade options are on the table. Manager Craig Counsell made it clear how important it is to find a reliable option for those late-game situations, saying, “You want guys out there who make you feel really good about getting those last three outs.” Although the Cubs missed out on Scott, their offseason moves indicate they are focused on making a strong push in 2025.