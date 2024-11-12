The Chicago Cubs don't have to trade second baseman Nico Hoerner. It's probably not at the top of their priority list, but according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, you shouldn't count it out.

Passan published his 2024-25 offseason preview on Tuesday and listed the 27-year-old as a potential trade candidate. Hoerner will be attractive to clubs looking for a middle infielder and a trade could help Chicago fill a position of need.

“With Matt Shaw big-league-ready, they could use Hoerner to land a starting pitcher,” Passan wrote. “Hoerner's ability to play shortstop as well is appealing to teams interested in middle-infield help. Another Cub available: Cody Bellinger, who opted into a $27.5 million salary for 2025.”

Shaw is the Cubs' top prospect and the No. 22 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com. He celebrated his 23rd birthday this month after a season he split between Double-A and Triple-A. In 35 games at the highest level of the minor leagues, he slashed .298/.395/.534 with seven home runs.

MLB.com's scouting report on Shaw is glowing and shows exactly why the Cubs may be eager to plant him at second base.

“He has no discernible weakness, thriving against both lefties and righties and against all types of pitches,” the report reads. “He uses the entire field well, and his solid power plays to all parts of the park.”

Though Shaw is a natural second baseman, the Cubs moved him to third in the minors in order to accommodate him in an infield with Hoerner and Dansby Swanson. But if Hoerner is expendable, it might make more sense to move him back where he's most comfortable.

Could Nico Hoerner help the Cubs improve their pitching?

The MLB offseason is fertile ground for rumors and speculation, and Hoerner's case is no different. Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer and Seattle Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto were spotted talking at an event in San Antonio. Does that mean they were talking deals?

The Mariners have one of the best pitching staffs in the game but desperately need a couple more bats. The two could make logical trade partners.

Hoerner's health could throw a wrench into what Chicago is hoping to get for him. He just finished his second straight healthy season after a plethora of injuries kept him from finding consistency in his early 20s. Then, the Cubs announced when the season ended that Hoerner underwent flexor tendon surgery on his right forearm. He is expected to spend the winter rehabbing and be ready for Spring Training, but it's still something other teams will need to check in on.

Even with that surgery, Hoerner has been worth 13 bWAR over the past three seasons. He has established himself as a reliable bat and Gold Glove second baseman. That alone will hold significant value in the trade market.