The Chicago Cubs missed the playoffs in their first season with Craig Counsell as the manager. The disappointing season was capped by the Milwaukee Brewers, Counsell's former employer, won the NL Central. The expectations are high in Chicago, as they now have a high-priced manager and bona fide ace in Shota Imanaga. How can Pete Alonso, Max Fried, and Cody Bellinger help the Cubs make the National League playoffs in 2025?

The Cubs were only in first place in the NL Central for five days in early May, losing the lead on May 10. While the Brewers did have a great season, they did it without an ace pitcher and Christian Yelich for the most part. The division was winnable for the Cubs and after Milwaukee loses Willy Adames this offseason, it will become more winnable. They must improve their team while their rivals take a step back.

The St Louis Cardinals are taking a step back organizationally, hiring Chiam Bloom to orchestrate a rebuild. The Pirates and Reds could be emerging postseason candidates, but do not have the money to compete in free agency. This is the Cubs' opportunity to power away from their NL Central competition. How can Pete Alonso, Max Fried, and Cody Bellinger help them do that?

Make a long-term decision to Cody Bellinger

The Cubs signed Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal before the 2023 season. They were not willing to lock him into a long-term deal last winter but got lucky because no team was. He re-upped with Chicago for one year with a player option. Bellinger spent most of the season as the designated hitter and put up a 111 OPS+ in 130 games. The Cubs must end the “will they won't they” relationship with Bellinger this off-season.

The Cubs could re-sign Bellinger to a long-term deal. It would cost them over $30 million per season to lock him up for a long time. While it would be a significant commitment to a 28-year-old, it would keep a slugger in the middle of their lineup. They also might let him go and have someone else sign that contract.

After a solid season, Bellinger will sign a long-term contract. If the Cubs do not want to commit to a player of that age who does not play the field, that would be understandable. They must stop the back-and-forth nature of the relationship this winter.

Cubs make a run at Pete Alonso

The Pete Alonso sweepstakes will be full of great contenders this off-season. The Mets are setting their sights on Juan Soto, the prized free agent who spent his contract year having a career year with the Yankees. While Steve Cohen looks to get Soto in the building, the Cubs should snag their free-agent first baseman. Alonso had great playoff moments that will give the Cubs a veteran voice in the locker room.

While Alonso had great stats this season, his performance left many disappointed. Of his 34 home runs, 20 were solo shots and 20 were in low-leverage situations, per Baseball Reference. That changed in the postseason, as he hit three key home runs in their three series. The Cubs should believe that October Alonso is the real Alonso and sign him to a long-term contract.

This would be much easier to do without Cody Bellinger on the books. They should choose Alonso over Bellinger whether they trade him after he picks up the option or declines it.

Max Fried adds to deep rotation

Shota Imanaga looks like he can be an ace in Major League Baseball. But looking around the league, teams who make it deep in the postseason usually have two aces. While Carlos Rodón was not good in his World Series start, he and Gerrit Cole are a great 1-2 punch. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Jack Flaherty certainly fit that bill for the Dodgers as well. The Cubs should attack Max Fried from the Braves to get that second ace.

Fried has been the second fiddle for most of his career in Atlanta. With Spencer Strider as the ace, they are set up for years to come. Plus, Chris Sale is about to win a Cy Young and could be the second ace for a short time. The Cubs, however, need a second ace and should get Fried. Jameson Taillon and Javier Astad would follow them to make a great rotation.

Those moves would set the Cubs up to compete for the National League pennant next season. While the Mets will get better and the Dodgers look unbeatable, anything can happen in October.