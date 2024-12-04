As teams around MLB look for starting pitching, Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet has been the hottest name in the trade market. Now, the list of potential teams who could trade for Crochet is only growing larger.

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds have both been deemed ‘viable candidates,' to acquire Crochet, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. If Chicago landed the lefty-hander, it'll be the fifth cross-town trade since 2025.

The Cubs are led by Shota Imanaga, who earned Cy Young and Rookie of the Year votes in his first season. He put up a 15-3 record with a 2.91 ERA and a 174/28 K/BB ratio on his way to his first All-Star appearance.

His addition helped Chicago finish 10th in the league in ERA (3.78). Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon should help carry the load atop the rotation. The Cubs even recently signed Matthew Boyd. But trading for Crochet would elevate the roster to a whole different level.

Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott and the recently acquired Brady Singer are all locked into the rotation. As should Nick Martinez be after he accepted his qualifying offer. And yet the Reds finished their 2024 campaign ranked 18th in ERA (4.09).

The addition of Singer should certainly help. With the Kansas City Royals in 2023, he put up a career-best 3.71 ERA and a career-high 170 strikeouts compared to 54 walks. Cincinnati is pumped about Singer. But adding Crochet would prove the team is serious about their playoff pursuit.

Over his 32 starts in 2023, Garrett Crochet racked up a 3.58 ERA and a 209/33 K/BB ratio. He is one of the more electrifying pitchers in the league and he's under team control through 2027 at a more than affordable rate. Coming off of his first All-Star season, Crochet's value has never been higher.

Which in turn has led to widespread interest. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox have been said to be attempting to swing a deal. Now the White Sox and rest of MLB can add the Cubs and Reds to the list.