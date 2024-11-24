The Chicago White Sox just had the worst season in Major League Baseball history. At the trade deadline, they had the opportunity to deal their ace, Garrett Crochet. The lefty made a set of demands, including a new contract and no-bullpen guarantee, that scared teams off. After a solid second half, his value is still high and the desire is still there from Chicago. With the Yankees and Mets involved, the best destinations for Crochet are all big markets.

The White Sox will be asking for an exorbitant package from whoever gets Crochet this winter. Look back to just last year, when the Brewers traded Corbin Burnes for two MLB-ready prospects. While Burnes has proven more than Crochet, he had only one year of control while Crochet has two. Plus, Crochet has expressed his desire for a long-term contract. So the suitor has to have MLB-ready prospects and the ability to sign a massive contract.

With that said, it's time to look at the five best trade destinations for Garrett Crochet.

Top option: The Orioles repeat history

The Baltimore Orioles traded Joey Ortiz and DL Hall to the Brewers for Corbin Burnes. If they cannot bring Burnes back, they should try again with Garrett Crochet. General manager Mike Elias has begun cashing in his prospect chips for pro-ready players and it's a trend he must continue. There are a few massive hits on the Orioles, including Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, but they need help.

Crochet will have two guaranteed seasons in Baltimore, with arbitration coming in 2025. New owner David Rubenstein must prove he can put an expensive team on the field that can win, something prior ownership had not done in a decade. If they strike out on aces in free agency, they must pivot to Crochet.

This is a great fit for the White Sox as well, as the Orioles still have a strong farm system. Jackson Holliday is projected to be a star in the majors but might not be available for trade. Coby Mayo and Samuel Basallo are the top two prospects and could both be heading to the Southside in this deal.

#2: The Mets get their ace

Steve Cohen made two massive signings immediately after he bought the New York Mets. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer made their way to Queens on deals worth $43 million per season each. They both struggled, especially Scherzer, and were traded before the end of the contracts. Now, they need a new pitcher and could spend big again. Or, they could trade for Crochet.

Cohen hired David Stearns to run the baseball operations as he did with the Milwaukee Brewers. While the Mets have deeper pockets than the Brewers, Stearns will still use his expertise to find the best value. That may be Crochet this time around, as the aces could all get teams engaged in bidding wars. Trading for Crochet and signing him long-term would be the most sustainable way to build a contender in Queens.

Ronny Mauricio is a highly-regarded prospect who should be MLB-ready this season. That would be a place to start for the White Sox, who should prioritize MLB-ready players. Luisangel Acuña should be off the table, as he will likely be in the starting lineup next year. Brandon Sproat and Blade Tidwell would be solid options as pitching prospects.

#3: Garrett Crochet heads to Beantown

The Red Sox will be involved in the pitching conversations all offseason long. After Lucas Giolito missed the entire season, they could be adding two aces to the rotation in 2025. Ownership is willing to spend, evidenced by their meeting with Juan Soto, and they should do it on a pitcher. With a surplus of lefty hitters on the MLB team and in the pipeline, they have the pieces to do it, too.

The White Sox should trade for Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel in this deal. The shortstop and catcher, respectively, are both lefty hitters and should be available in a trade of this magnitude. While the Red Sox are short at those key positions right now, they have other prospects that could fill those roles down the line. Getting Crochet is worth putting Ceddanne Rafaela at shortstop for another year.

#4: The Yankees make a big splash

While the Yankees made the World Series for the first time in 15 years this season, there is still room to improve. Their pitching staff was not up to par in the postseason, specifically Carlos Rodón. They did not have Marcus Stroman throw a single October inning and Nestor Cortes gave up a monster home run out of the bullpen. Garrett Crochet would be a great fit to stabilize the top of their rotation.

The reason the Yankees slide down to number four is that they do not have a great farm system. If they do keep Juan Soto, Spencer Jones should be on the block. The organization loves Jasson Dominguez and expects to start him with the big club next season. With Aaron Judge and Soto out there, Jones would be blocked from the big club. Throw him in with Stroman and pitching prospect Will Warren and you have a package that could get it done.

#5: The Dodgers continue to add

The Dodgers are involved in every discussion around a high-priced player. After their billion-dollar 2024 offseason netted a World Series title, they may spend again this winter. Crochet would require a massive contract eventually and is younger, keeping their window open for longer. The reason LA is this low is because they have a very good rotation already.

With Shohei Ohtani, Yoshiniobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Clayton Kershaw expected to toe the slab, LA doesn't need Crochet. That has not prevented them in the past but they will prioritize other openings and miss the window on this trade. If the White Sox do make this trade, pitching prospect Justin Wrobleski and outfielder Zyhir Hope should be their targets.

Final Garrett Crochet decision

The Orioles and White Sox make the most sense as trade partners for Garrett Crochet. With their stellar prospect pool becoming pro players, Baltimore must cash in and go for it now. The White Sox can pull from that pipeline to kickstart their rebuild, just like the Brewers did last year.

This also gives new owner David Rubenstein time before spending big. With Crochet under team control for two years, he can accrue some cash before spending big on an ace.