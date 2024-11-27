The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly signed Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract on Tuesday night. That move shook up the baseball world, but the biggest beneficiary of the Snell deal may be a surprise.

Now that Snell is off the market, it will be even more competitive for teams to acquire a top left-handed starter. That is great news for the Chicago White Sox according to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, who spoke with an anonymous executive about how Snell's deal will impact Garrett Crochet's trade market after the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles missed out on Snell.

“If one of those clubs signs Fried, the other could potentially pivot to the trade market, where White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet can likely be had for the right price,” Feinsand wrote. “If both teams miss out on Fried, the White Sox could be in the driver’s seat, as Crochet is considered to be a notch above the rest of the left-handed starters on the free-agent market (Sean Manaea, Matthew Boyd, Andrew Heaney, Jose Quintana).”

“Totally different tier,: an NL executive said of Fried and Crochet to Feinsand. “Whoever misses out on Fried may have no choice if they’re hell-bent on adding an impact left-handed starter.”

Garrett Crochet's trade market after Blake Snell signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Crochet was the subject of countless trade rumors during the season, but ended up staying with the White Sox after his market died down a bit following his comments about not pitching in the postseason unless he signed an extension with whichever team traded for him.

However, now that the season is finished, Crochet's market has heated back up. After an All-Star season in which the 25-year-old lefty recorded a 3.58 ERA and had a stunning 12.9 SO/9, teams are once again ready to try and acquire the White Sox star.

Now that Snell has signed with the Dodgers, based on what Feinsand said, it looks like the Yankees, Red Sox and Orioles could be in a bidding war for Crochet, especially if Fried signs elsewhere.

Not only are these teams getting more desperate now that they can not sign Snell, but these teams are all in the same division, making it much easier fo the White Sox to get them to drive up the price for Crochet and get a much better deal. This would likely eliminate the Yankees, who have a much weaker farm system than the Orioles and Red Sox.

If the Red Sox and Orioles are going head-to-head for Crochet, the White Sox should be able to get one of them to include some of their top prospects. For the Orioles, that would be 22-year-old infielder Coby Mayo (No. 8 on MLB Pipeline's top-100) and 20-year-old catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo (No. 13). For the Red Sox, their top prospects who the White Sox could now be in play for are 20-year-old outfielder Roman Anthony (No. 3), 21-year-old shortstop Marcelo Mayer (No. 7), 22-year-old INF/OF Kristian Campbell (No. 10) and 22-year-old catcher Kyle Teel (No. 25).