The Chicago Cubs had a tough 2024 season. In their first season with Craig Counsell as the manager, they won only 83 games and missed the playoffs. They are looking to improve their MLB team for next season and are willing to pay a price for it. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Cubs could trade one of their top prospects, Owen Caissie, this offseason.

“Owen Caissie is a popular name in early-stage trade buzz at the GM Meetings,” Morosi posted on social media. “The 22-year-old Cubs prospect is coming off an impressive Triple-A season (.848 OPS) but does not have a clear path to everyday at-bats in a crowded MLB outfield.”

Caissie is the second-ranked prospect in the Cubs system, behind infielder Matt Shaw. The MLB outfield includes Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Ian Happ who are all expected to return in 2025. With Caissie ripping up the minors, they can improve other parts of their team with a trade. His 19 homers and 75 RBIs led the Iowa Cubs in 2024.

Making this move might be exactly what the Cubs need to power out of their rebuild. They traded away almost every member of the 2016 core in 2021. Anthony Rizzo went to the Yankees, Kyle Schwarber to the Red Sox, and Javy Baez to the Mets just to name a few. It would be key to take the prospect surplus from those deals and get a player in their prime.

Potential Owen Caissie trades for the Cubs

The team most associated with a potential Owen Caissie trade by fans was the Toronto Blue Jays. This got so much traction in Canada that the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame responded to the post. Caissie is the highest-drafted Canadian outfielder ever and would be a hometown hero with the Blue Jays.

The timing is perfect, as Toronto enters a rebuild with two high-profile pieces that could be on the move. Bo Bichette is a shortstop and the Cubs already have a high-priced shortstop in Dansby Swanson. Vladimir Guerrero Jr is the bigger prize and a piece worthy of the number 34 prospect in baseball.

If a deal with the Blue Jays does not work, the Kansas City Royals should call up the Cubs. Caissie is nearly MLB-ready and could make serious waves in his first season. Where better to hit than between Bobby Witt and Salvador Perez? KC needs outfielders and could pay an infielder like Michael Massey to get him. With Javier Vaz coming up, this could make the Royals a deeper team.