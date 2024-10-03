The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the big disappointments of the 2024 MLB season. After making three playoff appearances int he previous four seasons, the Blue Jays took a major step back in 2024, finishing just 74-88 and placing dead last in the ultra-competitive AL East.

Things have a chance to go from bad to worse for the Blue Jays. Their two superstars, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, will both be hitting unrestricted free agency after the 2025 season unless they reach contract extensions, which has not happened yet. At the team's end of season press conference on Wednesday, general manager Ross Atkins gave a cryptic response when asked about the possibility of Bichette and Guerrero Jr. leaving the team, per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.

“A lot of urgency around next year but having said that, you can't lose sight of what that means long-term,” Atkins said, per Murphy.

On one hand, it's understandable why the Blue Jays don't want to break the bank for a core that has not won a playoff game together, as they were swept 2-0 in the AL Wild Card in all three appearances since 2020. However, keeping Bichette and Guerrero Jr. gives you a core in the lineup that you can build around and add improved pitching to regain competitiveness.

Bichette's struggles with injury didn't help in 2024, as the star shortstop played in just 81 games. His numbers were way down as well, with just four home runs and a .225 batting average.

Guerrero Jr., on the other hand, still had an excellent season. The powerful bat hit 30 home runs with a .323/.396/.544 slash line. He was one of the sole bright spots in what was a lost season in Toronto.

Losing one or both of these stars would be a massive blow for the Blue Jays as they try to return to playoff contention. If Toronto wants to restore the promise that they had over the past few seasons, they need to hang onto both of them.