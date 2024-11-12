The Los Angeles Dodgers greatly benefited from a one-year contract with Teoscar Hernandez in 2024, and while the team would like to bring him back in 2025, Jeff Passan of ESPN revealed some teams that could make a run to steal his services.

“Teoscar Hernandez, outfielder: Hernandez's desire for a deal of at least three years was only helped by his great division series and World Series performances,” Passan reports. “The Dodgers are the favorites to bring him back where he thrived in 2024. Boston is in. So is Baltimore. And the Yankees want him if Soto doesn't come back, though he could have already signed by the time New York knows where it stands with Soto. Chances are Hernandez will be one of the first big names off the board.”

It is interesting that Passan mentioned Hernandez could sign before Juan Soto. That could play into the Dodgers' hands, and they would be smart to try to get something done quickly before a team like the New York Yankees potentially pivots. It is apparent that the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are very possible destinations as well. Still, Hernandez had such a great year in Los Angeles, that it would make sense for him to return to the Dodgers in 2025. World Series-winning teams historically retain more of their free agents as well, as the desire to run it back with what worked the year prior is usually strong.

What could the Dodgers' offseason look like?

It is apparent that the Dodgers would like to bring back Hernandez for 2025, but there are some other players they could be involved with. It will be interesting to see where Los Angeles potentially pivots in the outfield if Hernandez signs with another team.

The Dodgers have been mentioned as a fit for Willy Adames to play shortstop. It makes a lot of sense from a fit perspective. Other contenders would likely sign Adames to play third base, but he makes so much sense for Los Angeles, if they have the payroll flexibility to sign him.

The news that Roki Sasaki is coming over from Japan is significant as well, and the Dodgers have been viewed as the favorites for him. Only time will tell if that is true, but he will be signing a minor-league contract with a team, and it would be a huge get for the Dodgers if he choses to sign with them.

Los Angeles also has been mentioned with Max Fried, as it is apparent that they want to bolster their rotation, which was heavily impacted by injuries in 2024.

It will be intriguing to see the moves that the Dodgers make this offseason.