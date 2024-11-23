The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to overcome a lot of demons during the postseason as they were able to come through with their best baseball in the postseason. In past years other than Covid-shortened 2020, the Dodgers had struggled in the biggest games of the year after dominating in the regular season. The Dodgers came home with the World Series championship this season when they defeated the New York Yankees in five games. They closed out the Bronx Bombers in their home ball park as Walker Buehler shut down the Yankees attack with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning.

Buehler's performance in the World Series was quite gratifying. He has been battling injuries for three years. The power pitcher missed the 2023 season entirely and was limited in both 2022 and 2024. He has had a variety of injuries, including an elbow issue that resulted in Tommy John surgery as well as a hip injury.

Buehler pitched 6.0 scoreless innings in the World Series, and that's certainly a great way for him to finish the season. He is certainly encouraged, and he hopes that other Major League teams have some belief that he can return to the form he had before he started to struggle with health issues.

The right-handed pitcher is now a free agent, and the team that he concluded the World Series against may be interested in his services, according to Major League Baseball insider Jon Morosi. The reporter did not indicate that an offer from the Yankees is forthcoming or that Buehler wants to go to New York to play for the Yankees and manager Aaron Boone, but each side is giving the idea some consideration.

Buehler has been a two-time All-Star in his career

The 30-year-old pitcher has been a dominant pitcher when he has been healthy. After battling injuries for three seasons, he is hoping that he can get back to the form that allowed him to dominate for the Dodgers.

He was one of the best pitchers in the Major Leagues in 2019 and 2021. Buehler had a 14-4 record in 2019 that saw him make 30 starts for the Dodgers. He pitched 182.1 innings and struck out 215 batters with a 3.26 earned run average. He made his first All-Star team that season.

After making 8 starts during the Covid-shortened 2020 season, Buehler was back in top form in 2021. He had a senasational 16-4 record and made 33 starts for the Dodgers. Buehler fanned 212 batters in 207.2 inning and provided manager Dave Roberts with consistently brilliant starting pitching. He had an impressive 2.47 ERA.

Buehler struggled in the NLDS this year against the San Diego Padres with a 10.80 ERA in 5.0 innings of work. However, he did not give up an earned run to the Mets in the NLCS or the Yankees. He pitched 4.0 innings against the Mets and 6.0 scoreless and allowed just 2 hits against the American League champions.