Los Angeles Dodgers’ prospect Miguel Vargas, who’s expected to be the team’s second baseman in 2023, is receiving no shortage tutelage from LA’s veterans ahead of the season. Miguel Rojas previously made it clear that he wants to help Vargas transition from third to second base. JD Martinez is also looking to help Vargas and recently raved about the young prospect, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

“They were just telling me about this kid Vargy and ‘how much he looks up to you,’” Martinez previously said of Vargas. “We just hit it off. He’s just a very humble kid, a great kid. … (He’s) got a lot of talent. I’m excited about him. I’ve talked to the Dodgers about him personally and I think he can be something special. He’s got great tools and great ability.”

Miguel Vargas has been commended for his hit-tool. His defense is still coming along, especially as he prepares to move from third to second base, but his potential is through the roof. Vargas also offers speed which tends to get overlooked.

JD Martinez and Miguel Rojas are just a couple of veterans Vargas will learn from in 2023. Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts may also play a pivotal role in his development. Betts, who’s the Dodgers’ right fielder, also has experience at second base. Betts will likely teach Vargas what he knows about the position.

It will be intriguing to see how Vargas fares in 2023 for this Dodgers’ ball club. As Martinez said, he certainly has a a chance to be “something special.”