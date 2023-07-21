The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the market for shiny new starting pitchers. With some underwhelming performances from their rotation, the team is looking to add some talent in preparation for a deep run. Their main target right now is Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito. However, one team stands in the way of their chase: the Arizona Diamondbacks are also making a run at Giolito, per Jon Morosi.

“The Dodgers aren’t the only NL West team pursuing White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. Sources say the DBacks have inquired about Giolito, as well. @MLBNetwork @MLB”

Like the Dodgers, the Diamondbacks are also gearing up for a playoff run this season. The D-Backs ascent was largely unexpected: after a disappointing 2022 season, expectations were low for Arizona. Behind standout performances from Corbin Carroll and Zac Gallen, the DBacks now find themselves in a dogfight against Los Angeles and the San Francisco Giants (another surprise team) for NL West supremacy.

With Julio Urias underperforming and the rest of the rotation lacking a punch, the Dodgers badly need a reliable arm in their rotation. Bobby Miller and the other young pitchers are starting to show their inexperience after a hot start. He's posting an above-average ERA of 3.96 (ERA+ of 111) with a solid strikeout-to-walk ratio. In Los Angeles, Giolito will have a chance to prove himself in the bright lights of the playoffs.

If the Dodgers don't get him, though, the next thing they need to hope for is for Giolito to end up anywhere except Arizona. Who will win the sweepstakes for the star righty?