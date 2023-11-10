As the Dodgers look to make up for their playoff embarrassment, LA has kept their eyes on slugger Teoscar Hernandez.

After getting swept out of the playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to come back with a vengeance. In an effort to add more power to their lineup, the Dodgers have kept close tabs on a former Toronto Blue Jays slugger.

Los Angeles has shown interest in Teoscar Hernandez via Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. With JD Martinez also hitting free agency, perhaps Hernandez will become his replacement on the Dodgers.

But like many teams in MLB, LA's top priority is signing Shohei Ohtani. He is a franchise-defining star no matter where he signs. But since Ohtani is sure to have a hoard of suitors, the Dodgers are just ensuring they have a backup plan in place.

After spending six years in Toronto, Hernandez played for the Seattle Mariners this past season. He hit .258 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI. Hernandez is a career .261 hitter with 159 home runs and 473 RBI. Outside of the CO-VID shortened 2020 season, the slugger as 20+ home runs every season since 2018. His power has helped him earn two Silver Sluggers and an All-Star nomination.

But as LA ponders Hernandez, they'll need to show a bit of caution due to his strikeout potential. He had a career-high 211 strikeouts last season and 954 over his career. While Hernandez possesses a ton of power, the Dodgers would hope for more consistency.

Still, the Dodgers seem very interested in Teoscar Hernandez. After losing the their NL West rival Arizona Diamondbacks in the playoffs, LA needs revenge. Signing Hernandez could be the first step in their master plan.