By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

As former Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo looks to make his free agency decision, it appears there are two main suitors for his services. According to new reports, a pair of NL West teams are looking to add Lugo to their bullpen.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, signing Lugo is coming down to a two-team battle between the Dodgers and Padres. While they’re the favorites, he also noted that the Nationals have shown interest.

Some MLB teams showed interest in Lugo for their pitching rotation. Heyman didn’t note whether the Dodgers or Padres would want him to start or work in the bullpen. Regardless of when he pitches, Lugo has been solid in his seven-year MLB career. He holds a 3.48 ERA and a 508/137 K/BB ratio over 494.2 innings.

If he were to remain in the bullpen, he would be a major boost for both the Dodgers and Padres. Both teams already had two of the best bullpens in the MLB last season. Los Angeles ranked second in the league with a 2.87 bullpen ERA while San Diego ranked 14th, holding a 3.83 ERA. The Dodgers and Padres’ bullpens both allowed 53 home runs last season, fifth fewest in the league.

Seth Lugo could fill a multi-dimensional role for both the Padres and Dodgers. He could start in the bullpen and move to the starting rotation if injuries start to mount up.

But for both Los Angeles and San Diego, Lugo would be a solid haul. He is one of the best pitchers remaining in free agency and would help both teams as they try to make a push to the World Series.