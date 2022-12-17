By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

While the Dodgers retained Clayton Kershaw and signed Noah Syndergaard to their pitching staff, they lost outfielder Cody Bellinger as he signed a one-year deal with the Cubs. As Los Angeles looks to replace Bellinger’s production they have been connected to four young outfielders on the trade market.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal recently reported on the Dodgers’ free agency plans for the remainder of the offseason. He noted that LA is interested in a trade for a left-handed or switch-hitting outfielder. Rosenthal went as far to list some names the Dodgers could be targeting on the trade market.

“The Dodgers are actively pursuing a trade for a center fielder,” Rosenthal said. “The Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds, Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas, Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson and Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic are among the trade possibilities, and all fit the Dodgers’ need for a left-handed or switch hitter.”

Reynolds is likely the most well-known candidate after he requested a trade from the Pirates. In four years at the MLB-level, Reynolds has hit .281 with 74 home runs and 239 RBI. He was named an All-Star in 2021.

Carlson is another established MLB player, although not as established as Reynolds. Since entering the league in 2020, Carlson has hit .247 with 29 home runs and 123 RBI. Rosenthal noted his availability is tied to the Cardinals’ current depth in the outfield.

Thomas and Kelenic are both former top prospects who haven’t seen major success in the big leagues. Thomas hit .231 during his rookie season in 2022, adding eight home runs and 39 RBI. Kelenic is a career .168 hitter with 21 home runs and 60 RBI in 147 games.

The Dodgers seem intent on adding a center fielder. If they go the trade route, those four names seem the most realistic for Los Angeles.