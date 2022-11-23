Published November 23, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Boston Red Sox did not have the 2022 season they were expected to have, and it resulted in them finishing in last place in the American League East just one season after they made it all the way to the ALCS. Now they are going to have to make some big moves this offseason if they intend on bouncing back in 2023.

Part of the reason the Red Sox struggled was because they failed to do much last offseason. They brought in Trevor Story at the last second, but other than that, they failed to add more talent to the team, and it cost them in a big way. The hope is that the front office will learn from their mistakes from last offseason and make some moves that actually improve their team this time around.

It’s clear that Boston should be in on some of the bigger names on the free agent market this offseason, but not every move they make will be a big one. While everyone wants to pay attention to the star free agents, offseasons are won or lost due to the under the radar moves that teams make. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three sneaky free agent targets the Red Sox should pursue this offseason.

3. Seth Lugo

It’s clear that the Red Sox bullpen is going to need some work this offseason, especially if the team remains committed to moving their best reliever in Garrett Whitlock to the starting rotation. If that ends up happening, Boston will really need to add to their bullpen, which makes Seth Lugo a particularly appealing option right out of the gate.

Lugo has spent his entire career with the New York Mets, and has turned into a solid late-innings reliever after struggling to find a consistent role for himself earlier in his career. Lugo is coming off his second straight solid season in the Mets bullpen (3-2, 3.60 ERA, 69 K, 1.17 WHIP) and would be a great fit in the backend of any team’s bullpen.

Some teams are looking at Lugo as a starter, but if he wants to stay in the bullpen, the Red Sox could desperately use him there. Boston doesn’t really have a late-innings crew in their bullpen, and adding a veteran reliever who has a devastating pitch repertoire would be a great lowkey move that could help this team improve greatly heading into the upcoming season.

2. Corey Kluber

The Red Sox have tried to sign Corey Kluber over the past two seasons and have been unsuccessful, so it only makes sense that they will be returning to Kluber once again now that he’s a free agent this offseason. Kluber had a decent season in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Rays, and looks likely to be a solid piece of a starting rotation yet again in 2023.

Kluber isn’t the Cy Young pitcher he once was with the Cleveland Guardians, but he still is an innings-eater who can pick up wins for his team when he’s on his game. Kluber’s numbers from 2022 aren’t anything special (10-10, 4.34 ERA, 139 K, 1.21 WHIP) but it shows that he can still get the job done when he’s called upon.

Boston already has a lot of starters on their roster, but adding a veteran in Kluber to round things out with guys like Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, and Michael Wacha potential leaving could be huge for them. The Red Sox would likely benefit from adding a bigger name to backup Chris Sale as he returns to the mound, but Kluber wouldn’t be a bad option to add on a cheap deal and round out the rotation with.

1. Brandon Drury

Boston’s first priority is going to be to re-sign Xander Bogaerts and extend Rafael Devers when it comes to their lineup this season, but it’s clear they have some pretty big needs beyond those two this offseason. That’s why it would make a lot of sense to go out and sign a guy like Brandon Drury this offseason.

Drury just had a breakout campaign with the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, and is in line to earn a pretty handsome raise this offseason. Drury’s final line with the Reds and Padres (.263 BA, 28 HR, 87 RBI, .813 OPS) was phenomenal considering he hadn’t been used as a starter since 2019, and while he did cool off in the second half of the season with the Padres, it’s clear he’s going to get a nice deal this offseason.

Drury is particularly valuable because he can play pretty much anywhere in the field, and the Sox have multiple spots that they need help at. Drury spent most of his time in the infield last season, but the Sox desperately need a third outfielder, and adding Drury would make a lot of sense for them. Boston already has a lot of positionally versatile players on their roster, and they could add to that group by signing Drury.