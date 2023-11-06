The Los Angeles Dodgers will consider a number of other free agents if they are unable to sign Shohei Ohtani in free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to pursue superstar Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency. The fact is that a number of teams will pursue Ohtani this offseason though. As a result, the Dodgers are considering other options.

One player who the team has been linked to is Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. In fact, Jorge Castillo and Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reported that LA is “considered a favorite” to sign at least one of Ohtani or Yamamoto, via Yahoo Sports.

Although Yamamoto already projects to be a backup plan if Ohtani signs elsewhere, another Japanese star who Harris and Castillo reported the Dodgers could try to sign is Roki Sazaki.

Dodgers could sign Roki Sazaki?

Sazaki's name may sound familiar to American fans. He pitched in the World Baseball Classic for Team Japan, displaying ace-caliber stuff on the mound.

Sazaki is still in his early 20's and there are no guarantees that he will even be available to MLB teams this offseason. If he is though, the Dodgers will certainly be a ball club to keep tabs on.

Los Angeles must address the pitching rotation. Clayton Kershaw is not only a free agent, but he recently underwent shoulder surgery and won't be able to pitch until the middle of 2024 at the earliest. LA also declined Lance Lynn's contract option.

The Dodgers still have hurlers like Bobby Miller and Walker Buehler set to lead the rotation, but adding depth will prove to be of the utmost importance. The Dodgers could also try to sign a big league free agent such as Aaron Nola, or turn to the trade market and look to acquire someone like Tyler Glasnow.

All eyes will be on Shohei Ohtani though. But Yamamoto and Sazaki will also be pitchers to monitor for the Dodgers in free agency.