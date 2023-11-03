Los Angeles Dodgers legendary pitcher Clayton Kershaw announced that he underwent shoulder surgery ahead of MLB free agency

Clayton Kershaw's future in MLB was in question following the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2023 playoff elimination. Fans wondered whether or not he'd opt to return in 2024. Kershaw announced on Friday that he underwent left shoulder surgery, but he still plans to pitch in 2024.

Kershaw made the announcement on Instagram, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

Clayton Kershaw announces on Instagram that he underwent left shoulder surgery this morning to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and his shoulder capsule He said he is "hopeful to return to play at some point next summer" pic.twitter.com/XBZXC9dVBH — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) November 3, 2023

“This morning I underwent a surgical procedure to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule of my left shoulder,” Kershaw wrote in the post. “I am thankful for the expertise of Dr. Elattrache who performed the surgery. I am hopeful to return to play at some point next summer.”

Clayton Kershaw's surgery

Kershaw dealt with injury concerns during the 2023 season. His shoulder was reportedly bothering him down the stretch but the future Hall-of-Famer continued to pitch for LA.

He saw a velocity drop as a result. And his struggles during the postseason were impossible to ignore. His willingness to pitch through the injury is more than respectable though.

Clayton Kershaw is not retiring. He wants to return at “some point next summer.” That obviously isn't a strict timetable, and it remains to be seen when Kershaw will actually be able to pitch at the MLB level again.

The surgery also raises questions about his future with the Dodgers.

Will Kershaw return to the Dodgers?

Kershaw is entering free agency. The Dodgers are expected to address their pitching concerns during the offseason. They are already being linked to starting pitchers in free agency and through potential trades.

There would be questions about Kershaw returning to the Dodgers even if he wasn't injured. The surgery announcement certainly places question marks on his future in LA.

Rumors swirled last season that Kershaw would either re-sign with the Dodgers, retire, or sign with the Texas Rangers. Perhaps that still holds true in 2023, and Kershaw certainly wouldn't mind joining the reigning World Series champions.

The problem is that any team that signs him won't be sure when the left-hander will even return. Sure, having Clayton Kershaw join a rotation for the stretch run is a nice thought. But there are no guarantees when it comes to a 35-year-old fresh off of shoulder surgery.

Regardless of what ultimately ends up happening, Clayton Kershaw has already cemented his legacy as one of MLB's best pitchers ever. His story isn't finished at the big league level yet. Kershaw will work hard to return and pitch in 2024 at some point.