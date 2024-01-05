The rich aim to get even richer, and, to that end, the Dodgers are reportedly among the trade suitors for Dylan Cease.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have flexed their financial might throughout the free agency process leading up to the 2024 season. They were the ones who secured Shohei Ohtani's signature for a record-setting $700 million over 10 years (with much of it deferred). In addition, they also won the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes for an astounding $375 million, and they traded for Tyler Glasnow as well. With all those moves, the Dodgers turned their mediocre rotation into a powerhouse for the foreseeable future.

Nevertheless, for the Dodgers, there is no such thing as a stacked-enough roster. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Dodgers are among four or five teams that are interested in trading for Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease.

Shohei Ohtani is still recovering from the elbow injury that kept him out of the mound to end the 2023 season, and more likely than not, he won't be making his pitching debut for the Dodgers until the 2025 season. LA is known for giving its pitchers time ample time to recover, which they did in the case of Walker Buehler.

Rosenthal wrote that the White Sox are “virtually certain” to trade Dylan Cease. It's only a matter of which team ponies up the most top-shelf prospect capital for a White Sox franchise that's rebuilding under a new regime.

The Dodgers should have plenty of prospects that could entice the White Sox; would young arms Nick Frasso or Kyle Hurt be enough to headline the prospect return? Are the White Sox high on Diego Cartaya or Josue De Paula? Or will the Dodgers want to part ways with either Dalton Rushing or Michael Busch, two of their best prospects in the system?

Cease is coming off a down year for the White Sox wherein he put up a 4.58 ERA in 177.0 innings of work (33 starts). However, his strikeout rate remains elite, and there is definitely room for positive regression on the run-prevention department given his previous body of work.

Dylan Cease is under team control for two more seasons (2024 and 2025), and he's only 28 years old, so his value should remain high as the White Sox shop him around to contending teams.