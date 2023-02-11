The Los Angeles Dodgers come into the 2023 MLB season with high expectations once again. Their primary storyline during the offseason was their all-around lack of free agency aggression, while watching the likes of Trea Turner and Justin Turner sign elsewhere. The Dodgers have earned the right to remain confident amid their recent success, especially with their prowess in regards to developing stars. However, what should fans look forward to with the 2023 Dodgers?

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five Dodgers bold predictions for 2023.

*Stats via Baseball Reference.

Gavin Lux makes NL All-Star team

Gavin Lux displayed signs of impressive potential last year. The former highly-regarded prospect slashed .276/.346/.399 with a .745 OPS. His power numbers didn’t jump off the page, but Lux showed undeniable improvement with the bat. However, he was playing second base.

Lux is expected to take over shortstop duties in 2023, a daunting challenge in a big market like Los Angeles. The opportunity could bode well for Lux. Some players take the reigns and run with it and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that happen with him as he enters his prime.

Lux probably won’t be an All-Star starter, but our first bold prediction is that the Dodgers’ new shortstop will make the NL All-Star team as a reserve.

Miguel Vargas wins NL Rookie of the Year

Diego Cartaya? Bobby Miller? No, we are rolling with Miguel Vargas to win the NL Rookie of the Year. This boils down to opportunity. Catcher is backed up which will limit Cartaya’s chances. Miller will either start the season in Triple-A or make the team as a reliever/sixth starter. Meanwhile, Miguel Vargas is expected to start everyday at second base.

The Dodgers are excited about Vargas’ bat. He features quality contact ability and sneaky pop from the right side. His defense is still coming along, but the Dodgers are confident he can adjust to playing second base.

The Dodgers’ deep lineup will take pressure off Vargas as well. Look for him to have a tremendous rookie campaign while playing up the middle of the diamond with Gavin Lux in Los Angeles.

Freddie Freeman hits 35-plus home runs for Dodgers

Freddie Freeman enjoyed a great season in 2022, however, he only hit 21 home runs. This is the same player who clubbed 31 bombs in 2021 and 38 back in 2019.

The shift’s departure, as MLB will ban it in 2023, will allow Freeman to open up and pull the baseball with authority. Yes, Freeman will still spray the ball all over the field and utilize left-center like always. With that being said, Freeman should be in line for an uptick in power as he uses the entire field.

This bold prediction has Freddie Freeman hitting 35-plus homers for the Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias both finish within top 5 in NL Cy Young voting

Julio Urias was an NL Cy Young finalist in 2022. Clayton Kershaw has three Cy Young Awards in his trophy case. And in 2023, both pitchers will finish within the top five in NL Cy Young voting.

Urias is fresh off a remarkable 2022 campaign that saw him lead the league in ERA. Kershaw quietly posted great numbers as well, pitching to the tune of a 2.28 ERA in 22 games started.

If both pitchers are able to stay healthy they will be NL Cy Young candidates, and one of them may win the award.

Dodgers don’t win NL West, still win the World Series

There has been no shortage of attention around the San Diego Padres following their eventual offseason. The Padres have done enough to compete with Los Angeles in the National League West. In what projects to be a competitive division, the Dodgers may fall short of winning the NL West. Although, losing the division will be a necessary wake-up call.

The Dodgers will go on to steamroll their way through the postseason as a Wild Card team and win the 2023 World Series.