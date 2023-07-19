The 2023 MLB trade deadline is approaching quickly, and there could be a ton of moves made as teams aim to make a late-season push. The Detroit Tigers are 10 games below .500 and eight games back of the American League Central lead, so they should be selling at the deadline. One name to watch is pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, as Jon Morosi of MLB Network mentions.

‘Lots of eyes on Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodríguez in KC tonight, as he makes his 3rd start since returning from the IL. Rodríguez is one of the top starting pitcher trade candidates in @MLB this year. His 2.70 ERA ranks 4th in the Majors among those with 70+ IP.'

The need for pitching is always heavy in the MLB, especially as teams improve their rosters in hopes of making a playoff run. The Tigers have some names that could be moved, and Rodriguez is an intriguing one, to say the least. On the year, the veteran lefthander has gone 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA coming into Wednesday, so he is more than appealing to a number of teams.

He spent some time on the injured list but returned on July 5, although the Oakland Athletics hit him for five runs on six hits in four innings. The start after that, he threw five innings of two-run ball against the Seattle Mariners. With the deadline approaching, teams might begin calling on Eduardo Rodriguez, and the Tigers would be wise to move him for a future asset or two, especially with them having an uphill battle at a playoff spot.