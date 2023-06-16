Someone has to win the AL Central, and for the first two months of the season, the Detroit Tigers were a serious challenger.

Even with a slow start, the Tigers stayed in contention in the mediocre division— even moving to within one game of first place on Memorial Day weekend. Then June began disastrously, as the club lost its first nine games, essentially playing itself out of contention. Baseball Reference gives the club a 0.5% chance of reaching the playoffs, which is one nail in the coffin away from ending the dreams of Detroit baseball fans in 2023.

As the franchise's prolonged rebuild nears a decade, one has to wonder, where do the Tigers go from here? Former top prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene have demonstrated promise, but neither has become a star as of yet. And even with this extended period of mediocrity, Detroit has the 25th-ranked farm system.

Still, the Tigers must continue to look toward the future, meaning a number of their top players will be available for trade as the 2023 deadline approaches.

Tigers: 4 players who must be on trade block ahead of 2023 deadline

Eduardo Rodriguez

For most of his career, Eduardo Rodriguez was a solid third or fourth starter for some pretty good Boston Red Sox teams, with his ERA usually at or around the 4.00 mark. But after two starts in 2023, something clicked. Over his next six appearances, Rodriguez allowed two earned runs in 41.2 innings pitched. His ERA now sits at 2.13, two points lower than his career average up to this point.

An overnight Cy Young candidate, Eduardo Rodriguez would provide a great return on investment for the Tigers should the club trade him before the deadline.

Alex Lange

A traditional closer with an upper-90s fastball and a powerful curveball to match, Alex Lange's rise to dominance has been swift and prominent. In his first season as the Tigers' closer, Lange has 10 saves in 12 opportunities. He has held opponents scoreless in 23 of his 29 appearances, including 16.2 straight innings without a run allowed. The power of the turtleneck.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alex Lange, Domination. Respeck the turtleneck. pic.twitter.com/jtxWQwiMox — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 6, 2023

A recent hiccup saw Lange allow runs in three straight outings — almost tripling his minuscule ERA — bu the young reliever has responded nicely since. Very few players on the Tigers roster have consistently demonstrated their upside this season like Alex Lange, making him a valuable trade asset as the deadline approaches.

Jose Cisnero

One of those relievers who did not break out until late in their career, Jose Cisnero's story is fascinating. Cisnero debuted for the Houston Astros in 2013 during the lowest days of the club's rebuild. He failed to latch on in Houston and then spent the next four years playing baseball just about anywhere he could: Mexico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic — even a short stint playing independent ball with the New Jersey Jackals.

Then in 2019, Cisnero latched on with the Tigers organization, and after an impressive start in Triple-A, earned himself his first big-league appearance in more than five years. The right-hander has improved since returning to the majors, and last season was his best yet, posting a 1.08 ERA in 25 innings pitched.

His walk numbers can still improve, but the Dominican is adept at avoiding hard contact, and is the type of veteran pitcher that contenders can use late in the season.

Jake Rogers

Jake Rogers might not have the most attractive stat line, but he is a solid all-around catcher who can provide value as a backup for a playoff team.

Defensively, he ranks in the 85th percentile in framing and has thrown out 37% of base stealers in 110 career games behind the plate. On offense, 16 of Rogers' 21 hits this year have gone for extra bases, including nine homers. His .176 batting average is not the best, but his .197 batting average on balls in play will certainly improve.