The Detroit Tigers are under .500 on the season, but hoping to get key pieces back in time for a run at an AL Central title. Ace Eduardo Rodriguez is one of the them. Rodriguez has a 2.13 ERA and is a prime trade candidate if the Tigers decide to take advantage of his sky-high value before the deadline.

Former GM Al Avila recently said he believes the Tigers have what it takes to compete this season when their injured players return. The left-handed starter is just one of three players Detroit may deal this season.

Rodriguez suffered an index finger injury recently. He finally appears on the road to recovery according to Tigers beat writer Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

Tarik Skubal will start Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo for his fifth rehab start. Eduardo Rodriguez will start Thursday with Triple-A Toledo for his first rehab start. Alex Faedo will start Tuesday with High-A West Michigan for his first rehab start. #Tigers — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 26, 2023

The Tigers have a lot of ground to make up in the AL Central, as they currently trail the Minnesota Twins by 5.5 games. Skubal, the 26-year-old lefty, has a career ERA of 4.15 and could add much-needed stability to the Tigers' rotation.

Rodriguez gives the Tigers a pitcher who can win games by himself, an important feature for a team that ranks 26th in the MLB in hitting.

Tigers President Scott Harris sung the praises of Rodriguez recently.

“It means every five days we think we have an excellent shot to win, and the other four days we have a very positive and influential presence in our dugout who is helping some of our younger pitchers,” Harris said. “Eduardo’s performance out of the gate is one of the best storylines in our organization right now.”

Possible trade destinations for Rodriguez include the Orioles, Diamondbacks, Angels and Mets.

While the Tigers aren't likely to contend for a World Series, conventional wisdom says that Detroit will give Rodriguez a chance to help the team's chase for a Wild Card spot prior to any potential deal.