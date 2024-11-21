Blake Snell hits free agency again after a great season with the San Francisco Giants. Last year, he could not get a long-term deal and signed with San Francisco during Spring Training. This time, Snell is not messing around. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the two-time Cy Young winner has already met with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Blake Snell is not wasting any time,” Rosenthal wrote. “The free-agent left-hander recently met with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions.”

Plenty of teams need an ace pitcher in free agency and there are few better than Snell. But even after he won the 2023 Cy Young, he could not get the contract he wanted. He must get a long-term deal, as he won the bet on himself and has another chance to cash in. Rosenthal also included rumors involving two other AL East teams.

“It is possible Snell also met, or will meet, with the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and other clubs seeking a top-end starter. He surely wants an earlier resolution in free agency than he had last offseason, when he did not sign with the San Francisco Giants until March 19.”

Best Blake Snell free agency landing spots

Each of those four teams is in the market for an ace. The Braves, Cubs, Mets, and Giants could also get involved in the Snell sweepstakes. The suitors could engage in a bidding war that drives Snell's price up dramatically. Even with other aces like Max Fried and Corbin Burnes available, Snell could finally get the long-term deal.

The best place for Snell to land is back with the San Francisco Giants. With Logan Webb at the top of the rotation, they would combine for one of the best duos in the league. Oracle Park is a difficult park to pitch in, which should be a selling point for the Giants.

If Snell does leave, the Dodgers are a scary option for everyone, especially Giants fans. After a dominant World Series win, they could add a Cy Young winner to their rotation and create a super team. If they are serious about paying Snell, it could be bad news for the National League.

The Red Sox are another fantastic option, as their young core of hitters thrived this season. They need pitching and Snell could be the perfect fit. Without an ace, it will be tough for Boston to compete in the American League. Snell is the perfect fit for what they need.