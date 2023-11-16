Blake Snell is the 2023 National League Cy Young award winner, making him just the second pitcher ever to pull off a rare feat.

Blake Snell has done it again. For the second time in his career, Snell has won the Cy Young Award, this time in the National League. With his latest career achievement, Snell joins the legendary Randy Johnson as the only southpaws who won the Cy Young not just in one league but in both, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Blake Snell is a 2-time Cy Young Award winner (also in 2018 with the Rays). He's the 7th pitcher to win the Cy Young in both leagues. Randy Johnson is the only other lefty to win in both leagues.”

Snell was a force on the mound in 2023 for the Padres. Although San Diego failed to secure a seat in the MLB playoffs, Snell put together a magnificent individual campaign that has now been rewarded with the most prestigious individual pitching award. Snell went 14-9 with a major-best 2.25 ERA across 180.0 innings. He also posted a 3.44 FIP, a 1.189 WHIP, and a 182 ERA+, the second highest in his career. In 2018, he had a 217 ERA+ with the Tampa Bay Rays, the same year he won his first Cy Young award.

Apart from Blake Snell and Johnson, Gaylord Perry, Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay, and Max Scherzer are the only other pitchers in the history of MLB to win the Cy Young award in both the American and National Leagues.

Snell beat out Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants and Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the NL Cy Young, as he received 28 first-place votes and two second-place votes for a total of 204 points. Webb and Gallen each received a first-place vote.

Now the attention shifts to where will Snell land in MLB free agency.