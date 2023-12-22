The San Francisco Giants are reportedly interested in third baseman Matt Chapman as MLB free agency continues on.

The San Francisco Giants' free agency struggles continued Thursday after missing on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto, who was the best free agent pitcher available, agreed to a 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Francisco was recently able to sign Jung Hoo Lee, a move that will bolster the offense. Still, the Giants' overall performance in free agency over the past couple of years has been disappointing. However, San Francisco isn't giving up this offseason.

The Giants are reportedly still interested in defensive wizard Matt Chapman, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Additionally, Slusser reports that the Giants may look to add another outfielder.

Signing Chapman, though, would give the Giants a reliable third baseman. He's a decent offensive threat who happens to be one of the best defensive third baseman in the sport.

Will the Giants sign Matt Chapman in MLB free agency?

Chapman, 30, is from California. Although he's from Southern California, a move back to his home state could potentially interest him.

Chapman made his first and only All-Star team in 2019 with the Oakland Athletics. He also began his career in Oakland and played with the A's from 2017-2021. Chapman has spent the past two seasons in Toronto with the Blue Jays.

He is a four-time Gold Glove winner and two-time Platinum Glove winner. At the very least, Chapman would help the Giants' defense at the hot corner. But his offense, although inconsistent at times, would benefit a San Francisco lineup that endured a lack of power in 2023.

The Giants' inability to hit home runs played a role in them missing the postseason. Chapman, meanwhile, blasted 17 home runs for Toronto. He posted an overall slash line of .240/.330/.424 with a .755 OPS.

He crushed exactly 27 home runs in both 2022 and 2021, and even hit 36 homers back in 2019. So his power potential combined with his defense is sure to catch teams' attention.

San Francisco will continue to make an effort to sign him. The Giants will battle competition in the Chapman sweepstakes, however.