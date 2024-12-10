Less than two months ago, Gleyber Torres was leading off for the New York Yankees in the World Series. Now, they have publically said they are moving on from Torres in free agency. So the second baseman is at the Winter Meetings looking for a new home. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays are in on Gleyber Torres.

“Free agent Gleyber Torres is drawing interest from the Angels and Blue Jays, among other teams,” Morosi posted.

Torres has had great seasons at the plate but 2024 was not one of them. Through July 31, he had a .231 batting average with a .663 OPS. He turned it on late in the season and thrived in the leadoff role, saving his season totals. But he was a poor infielder for his entire run in The Bronx which will tank his free-agency value.

The Angels have already made a few additions this offseason and could have a solid lineup if they bring in Torres. Their window was tanked by a massive contract that Anthony Rendon never lived up to. Torres won't command that type of money, which makes him a great fit for Los Angeles.

The Blue Jays have a full infield but could be making trades. If Torres lands with Toronto, they could be blowing up their core.

Gleyber Torres landing spots besides Blue Jays, Angels

The Mets have already signed two former Yankees this offseason. Of course, you've heard that they may make former closer Clay Holmes a starter but you may have missed their signing of Juan Soto. With Soto's ridiculous $51 million cap hit on the books, they might be looking to save some money elsewhere. Torres could be a good replacement if they do not re-sign Jose Iglesias.

The Cleveland Guardians are a great defensive team who just traded Andres Gimenez to the Blue Jays. If the Guardians wanted to add Gleyber Torres to their infield, they could do so in their price range. The team is built on defense and Torres does not fit that mold. But if they trust their coaching, he could be a valuable addition.

The final potential landing spot is the Cincinnati Reds, who just traded Jonathan India to the Kansas City Royals. They made that trade because their prospect pool is full of great infielders. But Torres could be a solid injury insurance piece or slot-in if someone is not ready for the MLB team.