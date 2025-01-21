The Toronto Blue Jays landed a big free agent in Anthony Santander to bolster their lineup, and Jon Morosi said he does not believe that they are done in free agency, specifically naming Jurickson Profar as a possibility, while also discussing Santander's fit in the lineup.

“The Blue Jays are one of the teams that we've heard connected to Santander throughout this offseason, and it gives them a lot of balance,” Jon Morosi said on MLB Network. “We talk about how the middle of the Jays' lineup, they've got Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of course from the right side. They've got Bo Bichette as well, and just look how nicely Santander fits in the middle part of this lineup right between Guerrero and (Alejandro) Kirk at least in that iteration of it. You've got (George) Springer leading off. I don't think they're totally done yet Lauren, it wouldn't surprise me if we see someone like a Jurickson Profar perhaps, land with the Blue Jays. He's another person they've had some interest in, but we've heard at different times, names like (Pete) Alonso and (Alex) Bregman earlier on.”

The Blue Jays have caught some flack for missing on free agents in the past, with Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and even Roki Sasaki being recent examples. Santander is not viewed as a player in the category of those previously mentioned players, but he does bring a lot of power to the Blue Jays' lineup. Profar would be an interesting fit, as he is coming off of a great season in 2024 with the San Diego Padres, but he is not a great defensive player, so it will be interesting to see what position he plays with the team he signs with.

To compete in the American League East with teams like the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox, the Blue Jays will need their core of players to thrive in 2025, and another addition alongside Santander could go a long way as well. It will be interesting to see if Toronto adds any more pieces with Spring Training approaching in February.