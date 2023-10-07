If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. This used to be the New York Yankees' mantra when it came to building a championship-caliber roster. They have made some big splashes in recent memory but have not seen them culminate in a World Series trip.

So, after possibly missing on the injury-prone Carlos Rodon last winter, should New York refrain from entering upper echelon or superstar sweepstakes again this year? Chris Kirschner of The Athletic doesn't think so. The MLB insider has a big name in mind to remedy the Yankees' enduring left-handed hitting deficiencies.

“The best and potentially realistic left-handed option for the Yankees to consider would be trading for Juan Soto,” Kirschner wrote. “If the San Diego Padres entertain offers this offseason, the Yankees need to be all in for the generational talent who’s still in the prime of his career.”

San Diego is reportedly willing to cut costs after massively flopping in 2023. New York incurred its own share of embarrassment this season, but spending more might be the franchise's best path forward. Acquiring Soto will force general manager Brian Cashman to part with a plethora of quality assets and owner Hal Steinbrenner to dole out a huge contract extension.

Though, the three-time All-Star's age (turns 25 at end of October), superb plate discipline and big bat all make the investment worth considering. He could also feast in Yankee Stadium. There is a lot for the front office to mull over, but it would be wise to keep the Padres engaged in Juan Soto talks this offseason.