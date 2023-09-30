The New York Yankees' 2023 season was absolutely abysmal and unfortunately, Carlos Rodon struggled immensely as well. After signing a massive deal with the organization last December, the lefty posted a putrid 6.85 ERA in 14 starts, missing a lot of the year due to injury as well.

On Friday night, Rodon finished off the campaign with one of his worst outings in a Bronx Bombers uniform, not registering a single out against the Kansas City Royals as he allowed eight earned runs on six hits. As you can imagine, Rodon was frustrated and even shunned his pitching coach Matt Blake who tried to come out and calm him down. But, the southpaw felt immediately regretful for his actions.

Via The Athletic:

“Really embarrassing and then doing that with Matt coming out trying to help me, I turned my back,” he told reporters. “I was not in the right mind. That’s on me.”

Blake understood Rodon's frustrations but also made it clear this was not the way to respond:

“I understand we all have jobs to do,” Blake said in a phone interview, “He’s frustrated. That’s a big part of it. There’s a remorseful side and an apologetic side to it but you can’t act like that.”

Carlos Rodon even mouthed “wow” when Aaron Boone took him out of the ball game in the first inning. There is no question that Rodon has some attitude issues, but the Yankees signed him because of what he can do on the mound. There's a proven track record.

“We want better mound presence there,” Boone said, “but also the guy is competing his ass off. It’s been a tough year for him and he’s trying to figure it out. He wants to do well. There’s also some grace. It’s hard. It’s heavy.”

It can't get any worse for Rodon in 2024. There will certainly be optimism he can turn things around to a certain extent next season.

Time to turn the page.