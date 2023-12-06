The San Diego Padres are reportedly close to trading Juan Soto to the New York Yankees. Soto, a superstar outfielder, is not the only trade candidate for San Diego. Infielder Jake Cronenworth could reportedly be moved as well, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

“As the Padres and Yankees continue working toward a Juan Soto trade, Jake Cronenworth is another trade candidate for San Diego, as @Feinsand said. Cronenworth’s seven-year, $80 million extension begins in 2024. He has an eight-team no-trade clause that kicked in this offseason,” Lin reported.

Cronenworth is 29-years old and signed a fairly team-friendly contract. He's a two-time All-Star who offers defensive versatility. Having a player like that under contract for seven years at just $80 million is arguably a bargain.

It should be noted that Cronenworth struggled in 2023. He dealt with some injury concerns though. As long as he stays healthy in 2024, Cronenworth should be able to rebound.

Jake Cronenworth's trade value as Padres consider move

Cronenworth can play second base, first base, and shortstop. He hits from the left-side of the plate and offers decent power. Cronenworth has also displayed the ability to get on base at a respectable rate in the past.

Teams may be hesitant to acquire Cronenworth following his 2023 season. After all, seven years and $80 million is still quite a commitment. He's also about to enter his 30s, something teams will take into account.

Regardless, it's difficult to find an All-Star caliber player with more versatility than Cronenworth. The Padres will surely be able to find plenty of suitors if they do indeed make the decision to trade Cronenworth.

For now, the focus is on the potential Soto trade with the Yankees. San Diego will begin to consider other moves, such as a Cronenworth deal, once a Soto trade solution is found.