Is your team still in the hunt for the services of Juan Soto? It's impossible to know given the latest update to his MLB rumors from Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

“Agent Scott Boras said Tuesday at Dodger Stadium that Soto has started the process of eliminating potential landing spots, but did not specify which ones. The expectation within the industry is that Soto will make his decision by the end of the Winter Meetings, which begin in Dallas on Sunday, and possibly even before the meetings kick off. But Boras said he doesn’t expect an ‘imminent' decision.”

The teams most notably in the mix for Soto's services include, but aren't limited to, the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers. It is believed that Soto's contract will command at least $600 million.

Will Juan Soto sign at the MLB Winter Meetings?

MLB Winter Meetings are scheduled for Monday, December 9 through 12, in Dallas, Texas.

Boras further explained the ongoing process.

“When you’re going through these things, he’s just got a lot of information to meld through,” Boras said. “We’ve had meetings with a number of franchises. He’s begun the process of eliminating teams and doing things. Juan is a very methodical thinker, so we’ll see, but I don’t think anything is imminent in the near future.”

He also discussed how and why teams are seemingly moving faster in free agency after last year's sluggish pace.

“I wish I could answer those questions, I do. I think a lot of it has to do with media certainty. … This streaming thing that they have going on is very viable, very profitable. I don’t think they like to say that, but obviously the markets indicate that there is a different attitude about what it is.

“Who’s in the market has a lot to do with things too. You have major-market franchises, you have a generational talent in the market (in Soto).”

When pressed about whether he believed the Dodgers were trying to outspend the rest of Major League baseball, Boras didn't exactly mince words.

“I would say that, as George … Steinbrenner said, whatever you do to compete, the fact that I can compete in a different way than others, so be it,” Boras said. “I don’t think that has anything to do with the number of trophies that hang over your stadium, I don’t think fans remember that.”

The MLB Winter Meetings bring together league executives and representatives from all 30 teams from executives, team staff, media and more. Many big free agency signings occurred or were announced at the MLB Winter Meetings over the years, like Barry Bonds (1992, Giants, $43 million), Kevin Brown ('98, Dodgers, $105 million) and Alex Rodriguez (2000, Rangers, $252 million).