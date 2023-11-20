The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants are reportedly interested in signing Korean outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee.

One of the under-the-radar free agents this MLB offseason is Korean star Jung-Hoo Lee, who is expected to be posted soon and receive interest from teams like the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

.@jonmorosi says the Giants and Yankees are among teams expected to show interest in KBO star Jung-Hoo Lee pending his posting to MLB. pic.twitter.com/OYgGJI9JVw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 20, 2023

It is interesting that the Yankees and Giants were the two teams mentioned with Jung-Hoo Lee, because those are the same two teams who are expected to bid with the Chicago Cubs for free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger. Could the team that loses out on the bidding for Cody Bellinger pivot and try to sign Lee? It would make a lot of sense.

The Yankees are looking for two outfielders this offseason, as Brian Cashman said in his press conference at the general manager meetings in Arizona. The Giants are looking for outfield help as well, which is why they have been mentioned with Bellinger.

The appeal of Lee is with his contact ability. He has walked 383 times in his career compared to 304 strikeouts in the KBO, according to Baseball Reference. He is also a lefty bat, who would bring some balance to a lineup like the Yankees'.

Lee is also a capable defender who would slot into either left field or center field for the team he signs with.

It is unknown when Lee will get posted, but that is expected to happen soon. While Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the spotlight for international free agents this offseason, Lee is one of the more intriguing players who will come over to MLB next season.