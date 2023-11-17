The New York Yankees have traded Jake Bauers to the Milwaukee Brewers for a pair of intriguing outfield prospects.

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the New York Yankees knew they had to make some changes. While the Yankees are looking to improve their major league talent, New York opened their offseason by bolstering their farm system.

The Yankees have traded Jake Bauers to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor league outfielders Jace Avena and Brian Sanchez, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. Avena ranked as the 29th best prospect in the Brewers system while Sanchez wasn't inside the top 30, via MLB Pipeline.

Bauers spent last season in New York after the Yankees acquired him in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. He appeared in 84 games for the team, hitting .202 with 12 home runs, 30 RBI and three stolen bases over 84 games. The first baseman/outfielder had a few flashy moments in New York from his minor league stint to a three home run game. However, the Yankees decided to move on and recoup a pair of intriguing prospects.

The Yankees won't be short for power even with Bauers out of the lineup. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton – when healthy – are two of the best power bats in the game. With an abundance of power, New York looked to their future.

Milwaukee is in an interesting place as a franchise. While they lost manager Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers are still coming off of an NL Central title. Trading for Bauers could be a sign that the Brewers want to compete again.

The Yankees and Brewers still have plenty of moves left before their roster is complete. But after a one-year stint in New York, Bauers in headed to Milwaukee.