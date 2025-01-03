The Boston Red Sox have made one big addition this offseason by trading for Garrett Crochet. But they won only 81 games last year and need an offensive addition to contend for playoffs. One of the biggest free agents this year is Alex Bregman, who is still available with the holidays behind us. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said that the Red Sox are the best fit for Bregman in free agency.

“Bregman to me is an obvious fit, most likely would be at 2nd base with the Red Sox but he also could play 3rd, you could move Devers, make him and Casas perhaps a DH / 1st base combination,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory TV. “But are the Red Sox willing to spend on an Alex Bregman, that remains to be seen. To me, he is the perfect fit, right-handed batter. That’s something they desperately need. A leader for their younger players, something they could use as well.”

The issue with the Red Sox is that they have not spent money in free agency this decade. While history says they won't make the move, spring training is fast approaching and Bregman needs a home. Adding him to their infield would help them contend in a wide-open American League.

Alex Bregman fits best with the Red Sox

Even though Alex Bregman is putting together a Hall of Fame career, there are not many great fits for him this offseason. The San Francisco Giants were a prime candidate before signing Willy Adames. While the New York Yankees need another infielder, they do not seem to be interested in Bregman's services.

The sleeper team that could land Bregman is the Toronto Blue Jays. In the Red Sox's division, they have offered Anthony Santander a free-agency contract and could be pushing their chips in. They need another infielder after losing Cavan Biggio last year and Bregman fits that perfectly.

But the Red Sox and Bregman fit together perfectly. Alex Cora started his career as the Astros bench coach, helping lead the 2017 team to a World Series. Bregman was a massive part of that team and could join Cora in Boston for the back half of his career. The Red Sox need veteran leadership and he could bring that in spades.

The dominoes fell after Juan Soto signed and Alex Bregman could be the next big move after the holiday season. The Red Sox are the best fit for the Astros' star.