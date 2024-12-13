Free agency is regularly dominated by teams like the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers also can be key players, and teams like the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners would not be surprises if they get involved in bidding for key players. But the Oakland Athletics, who will be playing in a minor league stadium in Sacramento next season, are never expected to get involved in the signing game. They reportedly have an interest in veteran starting pitcher Lance Lynn, per The Athletic.

But that's just what has happened. The A's are making an effort to sign the veteran pitcher, and this comes a week after the team that is regularly at or near the bottom of the American League West standings signed high-end pitcher Luis Severino.

Lynn was a guest on the “Foul Territory” broadcast headed by former Major League catcher A.J. Pierzynski. The pitcher addressed the A's interest after Pierzynski joked that “Sacramento’s going to look beautiful on you.”

Lynn said that having a new team involved in free agency is exciting for players and the sport. It’s crazy right,” the pitcher explained. “Out of nowhere the A’s are trying to throw some money around. Sacramento just has a different bankroll than Oakland I guess.

“I don’t understand it but in all honesty you never know in this market. There’s a lot of teams that are trying to start the phase to being contenders with young talent and I seem to be on their list and teams that are looking to win the World Series and some stability in their rotation. I’m on that list too. So I’m in a good spot.”

A's may look to Lynn to upgrade pitching staff

Now that the team has left the Oakland Coliseum, the A's have suddenly decided to upgrade their roster. They signed the veteran right-hander Serverino to a three-year, $67 million contract at the start of the week.

Severino has nine years of big league experience under his belt. He pitched the first eight seasons of his career with the New York Yankees and he was with the New York Mets last season.

Severino had an 11-7 record with a 3.91 earned run average. He struck out 161 batters in 182.0 innings while allowing 23 home runs. He made 31 starts for the Mets and pitched one complete game and it was a shutout.

The A's also had an interest in star left-handed pitcher Max Fried before he signed with the New York Yankees.

The 37-year-old Lance Lynn has pitched for 13 years in the Major Leagues. While his fastball may have lost a little bit of its power, he is known for his consistency and aggressiveness. Lynn pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals last season and he made 23 starts while recording a 7-4 record with a 3.84 ERA. He struck out 109 batters in 117.1 innings.