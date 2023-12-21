Will the Guardians trade Josh Naylor to the Mariners?

The Seattle Mariners are looking to add offense, and it appears they are interested in a Cleveland Guardians slugger. The Mariners and Guardians have reportedly engaged in Josh Naylor trade talks, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Cleveland's most discussed player in trade rumors has been starting pitcher Shane Bieber. Closer Emmanuel Clase has also been mentioned as a possible trade candidate. Naylor, however, is now receiving interest.

So are the Guardians rebuilding? Cleveland is always in a state of re-tooling given their small market status. Even when the Guardians were consistently winning AL Central titles from 2016-2018, the Guards often made star players available in trade talks.

The Mariners were expected by some to be extra aggressive in MLB free agency this offseason. Seattle was even mentioned as a potential Shohei Ohtani suitor. The Mariners ended up not making a serious run for Ohtani, and they haven't been linked to many other stars.

Blake Snell was another free agent possibility for Seattle, but it appears that the Mariners are not expected to pursue him. Still, the team is open to adding offense.

Will a Mariners-Guardians trade come to fruition?

Naylor, 26, is a left-handed bat who offers power, but he can also be quite streaky. Naylor tends to look like one of the best hitters in the game when he's locked in, however, he also features the tendency to slump mightily at times.

He enjoyed a strong 2023 season despite dealing with injuries. Naylor ultimately slashed .308/.354/.489 with an .842 OPS and 17 home runs. He added 97 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Naylor was one of the Guardians' best offensive weapons aside from Jose Ramirez. Cleveland's lineup was abysmal for the most part, though, so they leaned on Ramirez and Naylor to lead the charge.

The Mariners lineup is deeper than the Guardians' offense. Naylor would probably get more pitches to hit with Seattle. If a trade does come to fruition, the Guardians would likely ask for two or three prospects. Given Cleveland's outfield woes over the years, it wouldn't be surprising to see them ask for top outfield prospects.

The Guardians don't have to trade Naylor, as he's under contract through 2025. Trading him now would produce immense value after his strong 2023 campaign, though.