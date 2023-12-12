Cincinnati Reds target ace Shane Bieber, pitcher Lucas Giolito to bolster rotation for playoff contention.

Amid speculations and MLB's free agency period, the Cincinnati Reds are reportedly setting their sights on bolstering their starting rotation, with Shane Bieber and Lucas Giolito emerging as potential targets, as well as Michael Wacha.

The initiative, as reported via Jon Morosi on X, formerly Twitter, stems from the Reds' strategic position in the trade and free agent market. The team is aiming to improve its pitching staff, which currently ranks 28th in rotation ERA.

Lucas Giolito, recently placed on waivers by the Los Angeles Angels after a short stint, is viewed as an “obvious landing spot” for the Reds. Giolito had a commendable start to the 2023 season with the Chicago White Sox, recording a 3.79 ERA and 131 strikeouts. However, his performance took a downturn after joining the Angels, where his ERA ballooned to 6.89​​​​​​.

The Reds, positioned in third place within the NL Central and contending for a Wild Card spot, may see Giolito's acquisition as a calculated risk, weighing the potential benefits of a fresh start for the right-hander against the cost of taking on his contract. With the playoffs in sight but uncertain, the Reds are deliberating whether the financial commitment to Giolito, estimated at approximately $1.7 million, aligns with their playoff odds and strategic aspirations​​.

Shane Bieber, another significant player mentioned in the trade conversations, has been identified as a trade option the Reds have inquired about. This interest comes as Cincinnati looks to further strengthen their rotation in hopes of a solid postseason run. Another team reportedly targeting Bieber is the Cleveland Guardians.