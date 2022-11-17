Published November 17, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Seattle Mariners swung a trade for Toronto Blue Jays slugger Teoscar Hernandez, though some MLB rumors indicated that they weren’t done targeting outfielders. Now, it seems like the club isn’t done with the trade market either.

The Mariners have inquired with the Brewers on infielder Kolten Wong, who has a year remaining on his contract before he becomes a free agent next year, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Wong, a two-time Gold Glove winner, is coming off of a career year at the plate. The 32-year-old posted a .770 OPS with 15 home runs, 17 stolen bases, and 65 runs scored.

Seattle is looking to find a new second baseman after Adam Frazier, a free agent this year, struggled mightily this past season.

Not only would Wong represent an upgrade defensively at the keystone, but it’s also not out of the question that he could post similar- if not better- offensive numbers than Frazier.

The Brewers picked up a $10 million club option on Wong this past week, but perhaps the club is looking to get younger at the position while freeing up payroll in the process.

The Mariners, seeking a left-handed bat, haven’t wasted any time in improving a roster that won 90-plus games for the second consecutive year while breaking the longest playoff drought of any of the four major sports in 2022.

But it’s clear that the club’s roster could use some tinkering to get onto the level of the Houston Astros, who went on to win the World Series after knocking Seattle out of the playoffs.

Stay tuned to see if the Mariners look to the trade market again.