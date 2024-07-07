The 2024 campaign has not gone according to plan for the Texas Rangers. After they won the 2023 World Series, the hope was that this team could run the American League West division for years to come. Instead, they have just a 41-48 record heading into play on Sunday afternoon, and their poor play could lead to Max Scherzer and a handful of other players getting dealt ahead of the trade deadline.

The Rangers could still technically make a playoff push, as they are seven games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, while also being 7.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the AL. However, they haven't shown any signs of being able to turn things around, and that could lead to the front office unloading some pitchers in an attempt to shed salary and pick up some prospects along the way.

“Barring a dramatic turnaround, rival GMs expect the Rangers to make starters Max Scherzer, Michael Lorenzen and Andrew Heaney available, along with relievers David Robertson and Kirby Yates. Rangers veteran starter Nathan Eovaldi needs to pitch 76 more innings this year for his $20 million conditional player option to vest in 2025. He has a limited no-trade clause.” – Bob Niightengale, USA Today

Max Scherzer, several other Rangers could soon be on the move

Scherzer is the crown jewel of the names mentioned here, even though he's only made three starts on the season after he underwent surgery on a herniated disc over the offseason. Still, both Michael Lorenzen and Andrew Heaney have been exceptional in the starting rotation this season, and playoff contenders always need bullpen help, which could make David Robertson and Kirby Yates valuable as well.

Things simply have not clicked again for the Rangers this season, and it could result in a pretty big exodus of talent at the deadline. Chances are all of these guys aren't going to end up getting dealt, but playoff contenders that need pitching will certainly be keeping an eye on these guys as the deadline draws near.

Scherzer is obviously going to be the biggest name to keep an eye on. He's looked solid in his first few starts this year (1-2, 2.70 ERA, 11 K, 0.84 WHIP), and after Texas picked him up at the deadline last year and he helped them win a championship, he could conceivably end up doing something similar this year. Even though he turns 40 years old later this month, Scherzer is still incredibly effective, and he has a pedigree of success in the postseason to back him up.

Lorenzen and Heaney could both draw decent returns given how strong they have been this season too, while Robertson and Yates' experience closing games could help shore up the back of the bullpen for any team looking to go on a deep run. The Rangers aren't hiding from their difficult 2024 campaign, and the result could be an explosive firesale at the trade deadline.