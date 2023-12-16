Will the Mets sign Justin Turner?

The New York Mets and veteran infielder Justin Turner are reportedly discussing a contract in MLB free agency, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Turner established himself as a star with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 39-year-old played for the Mets from 2010-2013, however, before joining LA. He went on to make two All-Star teams in Los Angeles while helping the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series.

Turner spent the 2023 season with the Boston Red Sox before hitting free agency once again this offseason. The Mets, who are displaying a bit more hesitancy in spending big money this offseason, could utilize Turner as a veteran presence and versatile player on the roster.

He primarily played third base with the Dodgers but spent 2023 at second base. The Mets could use him at both positions when necessary.

Justin Turner drawing interest in free agency

Turner would make sense for a number of teams. He isn't the same superstar-caliber player he once was, but Turner is still a reliable right-handed bat. In 2023, he slashed a respectable .276/.345/.455/.800 with 23 home runs and 96 RBI. Turner also played in 146 games, displaying impressive durability despite his age.

Turner has been extremely consistent over the years. He's going to offer a strong batting average to go along with decent on-base ability. Turner also provides some pop from the right-side of the plate.

His defensive versatility, as aforementioned, will also catch teams' attention.

Mets' interesting free agency plan

The Mets spent a lot of money in free agency last offseason. They are interested in Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason, but the Mets haven't been linked to many other star free agents. New York has instead opted for less notable signings in an effort to build depth.

New York missed the playoffs in 2023 following their lucrative free agency, so perhaps their new plan will help the ball club turn things around during the 2024 campaign. With that being said, Justin Turner, who isn't expected to command an eye-opening amount of money in free agency, remains an option for the Mets.